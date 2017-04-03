MCD Polls 2017: Yogendra Yadav’s Swaraj India plea for common symbol suffers Delhi HC jolt; court says ‘prove mettle’ first

MCD Polls 2017: The decision came following Swaraj India’s plea challenging a single judge’s verdict dismissing their pleas on the issue. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court division bench dismissed the plea of Yogendra Yadav-led Swaraj India seeking allocation of a common symbol to its candidates for upcoming municipal corporations elections of Delhi in its interim order on Monday. The decision came following Swaraj India’s plea challenging a single judge’s verdict dismissing their pleas on the issue. After this, the Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar had asserted that they will be passing an interim order on Monday. Giving its decision, the bench had said that in a democracy, they will have to allow others also to contest elections. It cannot be restricted to only one or two political parties, it had said.

The national capital is going through civic polls on April 23 in its three municipal corporations namely North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). Ahead of it, Senior advocate Shanti Bhushan and advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for Swaraj India, had submitted before the larger bench that they had urged the Delhi poll panel and the single judge that a common symbol would be allotted to registered unrecognised parties so that a level playing field is created in the elections. The counsel argued that the Election Commission of India has created a level playing field by allowing common symbols to be granted to registered unrecognised parties in case of Assembly and Parliamentary elections.

The single judge on March 29 had rejected the party’s plea for common symbol asking it to first “make a place for itself under the Sun” and “prove its mettle”.The single judge’s verdict had come on the party’s plea challenging the Delhi poll panel’s decision not to allot a common symbol to it to contest the MCD polls. Swaraj India had sought quashing of the panel’s March 14, 2017 notification and an April 2016 order which it had said that the nominees of such parties would be treated as independent candidates for allotment of symbols.