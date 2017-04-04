MCD Polls 2017: What delayed BJP in declaring list of candidates?

On Sunday night, the Delhi BJP team, including the organizational secretary Siddharthan along with chief Manoj Tiwari and several parliamentarians sat through the night, thrashing out the list of candidates.

What delayed the BJP in declaring their list of candidates? Was it that the BJP waited till the last minute because it anticipated protests or a tussle over seats? According to The Indian Express, the debate over eligible candidates went on for two nights. On Sunday night, the Delhi BJP team, including the organizational secretary Siddharthan along with chief Manoj Tiwari and several parliamentarians sat through the night, thrashing out the list of candidates. While the final list came out as late as Monday afternoon, senior leaders said candidates were called and informed soon after they were picked so they could collect their symbol and file the nomination.

Senior leaders said that in around 20 per cent of the seats, candidates were picked without keeping caste and demographic considerations in mind. This percentage, some leaders said, could have been reduced. The Delhi BJP hopes the PM’s popularity will help them counter the incumbency factor. “We are fighting on a mission and vision of Modi. Swachh Bharat and zero tolerance for corruption is our motto. The reason we brought in a new team is because they will work with a new mindset and change the system,” Tiwari said.

According to The Indian Express report, at one point, MP Pravesh Verma had an altercation with Tiwari. “Verma, like others, wanted his own candidates. Most of his picks were approved, but at one point, Verma asked Tiwari about his credentials as a party worker and his knowledge of candidates. However, the matter was later resolved,” a source said.

Cong MLA Ambrish Gautam had joined BJP on Monday joined the BJP. Gautam said his faith in the party leadership had faded of late. “MLAs were neglected, people were neglected, state leadership became arrogant and no one heard us. I wanted a ticket for my son; they conducted a survey and my son’s name featured in that as well.

But they kept us hanging. The arrogance is unacceptable.” Asked if he was offered a ticket for his son by the BJP, Gautam said, “They agreed but it was too late. Even then I am not concerned. At least they listened to us.” The Congress said that Gautam was “seeking a ticket for his son or brother, but the workers’ choice was a local Congressman, D P Maurya”.