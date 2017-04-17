MCD polls 2017 to be boycotted by 11 transport unions

A joint committee of 11 transport unions on Monday announced their boycott of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls to be held on April 23, to protest against toll tax, high parking and registration fees. (IE)

A joint committee of 11 transport unions on Monday announced their boycott of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls to be held on April 23, to protest against toll tax, high parking and registration fees. According to a report by the PTI, the committee which was formed by these 11 transport unions would also be staging a 4 day long dharna from April 20 at Jantar Mantar. Meanwhile, Balwant Singh Bhullar, Convenor of the committee told reporters that these unions, namely Delhi NCR Transport Ekta Manch, All Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union, Rajdhani Tourist Driver Union, Delhi Transport Association and 7 others would be boycotting the MCD polls.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the three municipal corporations in the city-state levied toll taxes on every entry of their vehicles in the city. he claimed that they also charged parking fee from them despite never providing parking space. He was of the opinion that there should be a one-time state tax imposed on the commercial vehicles in the state. Bhullar said that there was no health policy in place for them. He added that the unions have been raising their demands for a very long time but have been ignored by political parties, which is why the 11 transport unions in the state had decided to boycott the MCD elections.

Controversies have been surrounding the MCD elections for a while now. Earlier Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written a letter to the Election Commission asking for the use of ballot boxes in the polls. Kejriwal had alleged that the Electronic Voting Machines used in the polls could be tampered with and hence would not result in fair elections. Kejriwal had even said that the polls must be postponed if the EC could not provide enough ballot boxes.