MCD polls 2017: JD(U) eyes ‘Purvanchal’ votes, says will bring Nitish Kumar ‘model’ to Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led JD(U) is also looking to contest in the MCD polls in order to get a foothold in the capital. (PTI)

The national capital is preparing to hold the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections that are going to take place on April 23. Various parties like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Swaraj India are contesting the elections and will soon start the campaigning in full swing so as to spread their wings before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Amid all this, another strong entrant in the form of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led JD(U) is also looking to contest in the MCD polls in order to get a foothold in the capital. As per the reports by Indian Express, JD(U)’s national spokesperson K C Tyagi said that no party had approached them for an alliance and neither have they consulted any of them. He added that the JD(U) is going to jump into the MCD polls fray on its own. The party will contest 113 Purvanchal-centric seats in the civic polls, he revealed.

Sanjay Jha – party’s national general secretary and Delhi in-charge – explained the reason that the party wants to participate in the Delhi polls. He said that party wants to step out and expand the base beyond Bihar and wants to take Nitish Kumar ‘model’ to Delhi. He further said that it is very important to have a foothold in the national capital before the party tries to expand in other states. He also added that sanitation condition of the national capital is pathetic in several colonies of migrants despite the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Jha said that Delhi needs much better local governance. He further said as the party got a little time to prepare for the polls, contesting all the 272 seats would not have been practical and so the party is sticking to 113 seats only.

While answering the question on whether the party will be comfortable fighting against its alliance partner Congress and AAP, Jha said that the party is not thinking on that line as this would not allow them to expand beyond their state, Bihar. Jha also added, a vast number of people associated with the sense of being a Bihari, which Nitish Kumar gave them with the Bihar turnaround story and that in a limited time of three months, the party is looking at Purvanchal-centric seats.