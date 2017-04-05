MCD polls 2017: Even as infighting hits Delhi BJP top leadership, Manoj Tiwari targets 220 seats, pins hope on Poorvanchali vote

Manoj Tiwari, the Delhi BJP chief said that till right before the municipal polls, he will go on a ‘non-stop campaign spree’. (PTI)

MCD elections in the national capital are around the corner and all the parties are preparing for it with gusto. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin campaigning for the upcoming polls in Delhi from April 6 as per what a Delhi unit of the BJP said on Tuesday. Manoj Tiwari, the Delhi BJP chief said that till right before the municipal polls, he will go on a ‘non-stop campaign spree’. He also added that he plans to shoulder the maximum responsibility of campaigning in the city as Delhi has a significant Poorvanchali crowd. He also said that the agenda is to get 220 seats in the civic body polls. According to Indian Express report, party’s top brass will be seen campaigning for the party, which will also include the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. Along with that, faces from Bhojpuri film industry such as Shweta Tiwari and her co-contestant on Bigg Boss, Monalisa, are also likely to be roped in for campaigning.

Meanwhile, rumours of conflict among the MPs – especially between Manoj Tiwari, Maheish Girri and Pravesh Verma – were in the air, but in a bid to dispel them, the party has decided to make each of these candidates hold a meeting at 10 pm and address the voter base through a Facebook Live session, along with the MPs of their areas. In his comment, Tiwari said that the members are arguing because they want to get the best candidates for each seat and that they have very cordial relations.

Over 4200 nomination have been filed for the MCD polls that are due on 23 April – the last day of filling papers was April 3, Monday. A query was raised about a ticket given to a relative of the sitting councillor in Quresh Nagar. Responding to it Tiwari said that he did not know about it and that an inquiry will be initiated. Though he also cleared the definition of a ‘relative’ who is not allowed to get a ticket this time around. He said that relatives of the sitting councillors who won’t get the tickets are meant to be his or her husband/wife, children and grandchildren, but that did not mean that a sitting councillor’s distant relative, like his uncle, won’t get a ticket.