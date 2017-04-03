MCD polls 2017: Congress releases second list of 127 candidates

Facing tough competition from Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party and Amit Shah-led BJP, the grand old party is trying hard to make some ground in 272 ward civic corporations. (PTI)

Eyeing to garner its lost ground in National Capital, Congress on Monday released its second list of 127 candidates for the MCD polls. With the announcement of new candidates, the party has so far announced names of 267 candidates in total. The party had on Saturday announced its first list of 140 candidates. Facing tough competition from Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party and Amit Shah-led BJP, the grand old party is trying hard to make some ground in 272 ward civic corporations. The grand old party has fielded majority of first timers in the elections giving preference to youth over experience and also factoring winnability. Hours after Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party also released its final list of 100 candidates for upcoming MCD polls to be held on April 23. The saffron party, which announced the list just a few hours before the closing of nominations, has given priority to women candidates this time. The BJP has given prominence to many woman candidates, the list includes Poonam Parasar Jha, Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president and wife of former MLA Anil Jha. Poonam will contest on Mubarakpur Dabas ward in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

The BJP has fielded six Muslim candidates in the MCD polls. The party has fielded Rubina as party candidate from Quraish Nagar in NDMC and Jamal Haidar from Abul Fazal Enclave in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). The final list included names of 34 candidates in NDMC, 40 in SDMC, and 26 in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). BJP’s first list was announced on Sunday, declaring 160 candidates, including four Muslim candidates.

The ruling BJP, which is not fielding any of its sitting Councillors in the elections, brought all the new faces. BJP’s first list include four Muslim faces — Kuwar Rafi from Zakir Nagar (SDMC), Sartaj Ahmed from Chauhan Banger and Sabra Malik from Mustafabad (EDMC) and Famudin Safi from Delhi Gate (NDMC).