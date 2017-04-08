MCD Polls 2017: BJP to use Yogi Adityanath’s farm loan waiver in campaign as key mover

BJP feels that UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s move to waive farm loans of Rs 36,359 crore in his state, will still resonate with voters in Delhi. (PTI)

The national capital is preparing to hold the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections that are going to take place on April 23. Various parties like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Swaraj India are contesting the elections and the campaigning is in full swing. While the elections are in the capital for municipal bodies, BJP feels that Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath’s move to waive farm loans of Rs 36,359 crore in his state, will still resonate with voters in Delhi. By this the party meant to convey to the voters that it keeps its promises, Indian Express reported.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the farm loan waiver was one of the key promises that were made by the party and as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now that the Yogi-led government has proved in what they say and promise to the people, BJP feels that voters will now can trust the party even more. BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari had earlier declared that if voted to power in the Delhi assembly polls, within one year the party will regularise unauthorised colonies. The promise is now set to become part of the manifesto the party will unveil for the municipal polls.

Though the parties in the past have been promising to regularise unauthorised colonies after coming to power. In the last, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) promised to do so, but with not much movement on the issue. The AAP government blamed the BJP-ruled Centre for allegedly blocking its efforts. Meanwhile, BJP is are planning to launch an onslaught on the AAP government over the same issue. BJP’s Manoj Tiwari said that AAP only plays politics as the Kejriwal-led government has not done anything to regularise these colonies and make these people’s lives better, but people have now understood that.