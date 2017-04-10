MCD Polls 2017: BJP comes up with ‘two-tier plan to clean garbage in national capital

The party has come up with the plan amid politics over waste dumped on roads in the national during strikes by safai karamchari picking up steam in the MCD poll campaign. (File photo)

The Delhi BJP has come out with a “two-tier” plan to ensure the city is clean if they come to power. The party has come up with the plan amid politics over waste dumped on roads in the national during strikes by safai karamchari picking up steam in the MCD poll campaign, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said.

“Now, we have corporations safai karamcharis who pick up waste from dhalaos and in many places, tipper dump trucks are used to collect waste from houses. We will not jeopardise the jobs of the safai karamcharis but will involve private players to pick up waste as well,” a senior leader was quoted as saying by the paper.

In its manifesto, the party had proposed to buy compactors as well. The leader said that compactors get the work much trouble and compresses waste and dumps all of it in garbage trucks. BJP leaders, while admitting that there was a need to address waste management in a better way, also claimed of doing more work on the issue than the Congress which was in power earlier.

Speaking to the paper, a senior party leader said that the BJP has increased the capacity of three waste management plants and landfill sites are managed. A garbage green waste disposal plant has also been started Efforts are being made to get more land for the same.

Ahead of civic polls, both AAP and Congress are targeting BJP over safai karamchari strikes, because of which the east Delhi roads had turned into a garbage dump.