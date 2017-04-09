MCD polls 2017: BJP candidate chosen by Manoj Tiwari during slum visit a ‘lakhpati’

Tiwari had started his series of slum visits after taking charge as the BJP’s Delhi unit president, spending the night of December 31 last year with the residents of Todapur slum. (PTI)BJP candidate Sunita Kashyap, who was handpicked by the party’s state president Manoj Tiwari to contest from Inderpuri ward after he had met her during a visit to a slum, is a ‘lakhpati’ having two houses and jewelleries worth around Rs 90 lakh. Tiwari had met Sunita during his tour of Todapur slum in Inderpuri in west Delhi on December 31. Impressed by her straightforward answer, he had ensured that she got the party ticket for the civic polls. “I saw pain in her eyes as she told me that politicians do not listen to them,” Tiwari said a few days earlier about the interaction where he had asked about the problems of slum-dwellers.

In an affidavit submitted to the State Election Commission along with her nomination, Sunita disclosed that she owned two buildings measuring 720 square feet and 553 square feet at Dasghara whose market price is Rs 50 lakh and Rs 32 lakh, respectively.

Her husband, Shahsi Bhushan, also owns property worth Rs 10 lakh.

The couple also possess jewelleries and bullion, worth Rs 7 lakh. Sunita’s share in it is worth Rs 6 lakh.

The affidavit also revealed that she had Rs 50,000 cash in hand, while her husband carried Rs 85,000. However, Sunita’s bank account had just Rs 1,000 while her husband’s was deposited with Rs 576.

Tiwari’s slum visits undertaken as a part of his “reality check” on developments of unauthorised colonies and slums under the AAP government, have led to his party’s focus on residents of these parts of the city in view of the MCD polls on April 23.