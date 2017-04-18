MCD Polls 2017: BJP backs some candidates contesting on NCP, BSP symbols

BJP is backing some candidates contesting on NCP, BSP symbol. (PTI)

Residents of Lado Sarai woke up on Monday with a peculiar appeal in pamphlets urging people to press on BSP symbol to elect a BJP leader from the area, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said. Details have been given pamphlets on how the candidate joined the BJP, but as the election symbol could not be changed once the nomination was filed, voters are being requested to press on the elephant symbol. However, the pamphlet, issued by the BJP, Lado Sarai Mandal, bears the elephant sign with a saffron swastika drawn on its back.

“Dear friends, as you are aware that for MCD election to ward number 67 (s) Lado Sarai, Ms Pinky was declared the candidate from BJP but due to some technical reason, her nomination was cancelled. Now, BJP has supported BSP candidate Mrs Lata Soni (ex-SBI officer) as its candidate,” reads the pamphlet.

“Mrs Lata Soni and her family have accepted the membership of BJP. As per election commission rules, the party symbol cannot be changed so it’s my humble request to all of you that please press BSP symbol (elephant) for supporting BJP strategies for ward No. 67 (s) Lado Sarai for better developed and prosperous Delhi,” it further reads.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sony confirms saying, “I am a candidate supported by BJP but contesting on a BSP symbol.”

The candidate however, remained confident voters would not get confused because of this. She rejected suggestion that the BSP was unhappy at her decision. “In fact, the Lok Sabha constituency president supported me when I joined the BJP,” she claimed to the paper.

However, this situation is not exclusive to Soni. Another candidate Gulfam, who is contesting from Abul Fazal Enclave as an Independent, hopes to go with the BJP if he wins.

Gulfam further said he wanted to fight on the BJP’s symbol but was unable to get a ticket. But after BJP candidate Jamal Haider’s candidature was cancelled, he was approached by party leaders. “I have worked for the party earlier as well. When BJP approached me, I became a willing candidate,” the paper quoted him as saying.

Rahul Singh from Vinod Nagar, who filed his nomination as the NCP candidate, decided to go with the BJP after its candidate Ravi Negi’s nomination was cancelled. “I am asking my voters to vote for the NCP candidate, and those who should know that BJP is supporting me already know,” he told the paper.