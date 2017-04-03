MCD Polls 2017: BJP announces second and third list of candidates

BJP made the announcement of the candidates on twitter. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its second and third list of 100 candidates for upcoming MCD polls to be held on April 23. The party, which announced the list just a few hours before the closing of nominations, has given priority to women candidates this time. The prominent faces who have been given ticket include Poonam Parasar Jha, Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president and wife of former MLA Anil Jha. She will contest on Mubarakpur Dabas ward in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). The BJP has fielded six Muslim candidates in the MCD polls. The final list named Rubina as party candidate from Quraish Nagar in NDMC and Jamal Haidar from Abul Fazal Enclave in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). The final list included names of 34 candidates in NDMC, 40 in SDMC, and 26 in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP announced its first list of 160 candidates, including four Muslim candidates. The ruling BJP, which is not fielding any of its sitting Councillors in the elections, brought all the new faces.

Shri @ManojTiwariMP declared third list of candidates for MCD Elections 2017. #BJP4MCD pic.twitter.com/ywHTSRPJN8 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) April 3, 2017

Shri @ManojTiwariMP declared second list of candidates for MCD Elections 2017. #BJP4MCD pic.twitter.com/C5Wphavf9W — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) April 3, 2017

There are a total of 272 wards in the three municipal corporations in the city, including 104 each in South and North Delhi municipal corporations and 64 in the East Delhi municipal corporation.

BJP’s first list include four Muslim faces — Kuwar Rafi from Zakir Nagar (SDMC), Sartaj Ahmed from Chauhan Banger and Sabra Malik from Mustafabad (EDMC) and Famudin Safi from Delhi Gate (NDMC). The list also includes Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who was the former president of Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha, from Dwarka-B. “Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has announced the first list of candidates for MCD elections.

With PTI inputs