MCD polls 2017: BJP announces first list, 4 Muslims among 160 candidates

There are a total of 272 wards in the three municipal corporations in the city, including 104 each in South and North Delhi municipal corporations and 64 in the East Delhi municipal corporation. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced its first list of 160 candidates for the MCD polls to be held on April 23. The ruling BJP, which is not fielding any of its sitting Councillors in the elections, has brought in new faces including four Muslim candidates. There are a total of 272 wards in the three municipal corporations in the city, including 104 each in South and North Delhi municipal corporations and 64 in the East Delhi municipal corporation.

The last date of filing nomination is tomorrow, said a senior BJP official. In its first list of candidates, the party has announced names of 58, 35 and 67 candidates for South Delhi, East Delhi and North Delhi municipal corporations respectively.

The list includes four Muslim faces — Kuwar Rafi from Zakir Nagar (SDMC), Sartaj Ahmed from Chauhan Banger and Sabra Malik from Mustafabad (EDMC) and Famudin Safi from Delhi Gate (NDMC). The list also includes Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who was the former president of Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha, from Dwarka-B. “Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has announced the first list of candidates for MCD elections.

“Candidates of Akali Dal and Lok Janshakti Party will contest elections in five seats and one seat respectively on BJP’s symbol,” the official said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the relief of low tariffs for water and electricity will be extended to tenants as well. The announcement, intended to woo voters, comes after the AAP’s plan to abolish residential house tax. Kejriwal, who is eyeing upcoming MCD polls, said that tenants, who are currently not getting the benefits of low tariffs, will be getting those benefits after the civic elections.