MCD Polls 2017: After in-house tussle, Manoj Tiwari tune beats Kailash Kher as BJP’s campaign song

There is a clash brewing for the right to pick the party’s anthem for the local polls(Image: The Indian Express)

Ahead of the MCD polls, preparations are being made to ensure the ‘lotus’ blooms in every household in the national capital and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this objective. In a bid to woo voters and build a solid edge over its rival parties, the BJP campaign strategy is being thrashed out, but it has led to a piquant situation. In fact, there is a clash brewing for the right to pick the party’s anthem for the local polls. According to the sources, popular singer Kailash Kher was being asked to compose and sing a song, which was supposed to be released officially as party’s anthem but Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s recorded song was released as the official song for the party.

The reasoning behind this move and for the release Tiwari’s song ‘Bhajpa Dil mei Hain’ was that picking Kailash Kher’s song first would lead to rumours to rise – that all is not well between Manoj Tiwari and the senior party leaders. However, to keep everyone’s happy, the party is planning for a soft launch of the Kher’s song, Indian Express reported.

While speaking to Indian Express, Kher indicated that he had been asked by the central BJP leadership to compose a song that featured the party’s slogan. “I don’t know why my song has not been officially released. You have to ask the party that.” He added, “I worked for two days in a row without sleep to record the song. I sent it to the BJP on April 6.”

According to the sources, the song sung by Kher consisted of the party’s slogan, praise of the Prime Minister as well as the mention of the party’s symbol

He further said, “The song is not for fun; its aim is to inspire people who have been bombarded with lies. When I say ‘kamal khilana hai’, I mean you come face to face with god, your heart blooms when you think of god… The BJP has started something new — introducing new faces and not fielding relatives is revolutionary. I was asked by the BJP leadership to record a song but it could not be released,”

The lyrics of the songs go like this: “Badal raha hai desh, ab badlegi Dilli, bohot dagmagai hai ab sambhlegi Dilli… Naye chehre nayi urja nayi udaan ho… har ghar har ghar kamal nishan ho… duniya mein Rajdhani ki nayi pehchaan ho. Dili ke haathon mein Dilli ki kamaan ho… Sabka saath sabka vikas, bas ek hi sapna hai, Modi ke kadam se kadam mila Dilli ko chalna hai… Dilli ka gaurav vaibhav wapas lana hai, har dil mein har ghar mein kamal khilana hai, dil hai Bharat ka, Dilli ab jeet ke dikhlana hai.”