MCD poll candidate Satyaprakash Garg’s brother shot at, hospitalised

Aggarwal said the attackers had threatened his brother, Satyaprakash Garg (58), saying, “We will teach you how to do politics”, and added that a bag containing money had been snatched from his brother. (Reuters)

The elder brother of a BJP candidate for MCD elections was injured after being shot at by unidentified persons in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area. The victim’s brother, KK Aggarwal, who is contesting MCD elections from Gautampuri ward 43E, said it was an act of political rivalry, even as police suspected it to be a robbery attempt as the attackers fled with a bag containing Rs 22,000.

Aggarwal said the attackers had threatened his brother, Satyaprakash Garg (58), saying, “We will teach you how to do politics”, and added that a bag containing money had been snatched from his brother.

“They assaulted my brother last night and later threatened him before firing at him. They were wearing masks. My brother was on the cycle and they came on a motorbike and stopped him. Initially they beat him up and then shot him,” said Aggarwal.

The victim suffered bullet injury to his thigh and was admitted to GTB Hospital from where he was referred to Max Hospital.

Aggarwal said he was at the BJP headquarters on Pandit Pant Marg when he received a call about the attack on his brother. He said he would be demanding police protection following the attack.

You May Also Want To Watch:

“Till now, I haven’t received any threat calls. But when my brother can be attacked, there are chances that I might be targeted too. I will be meeting DCP(Northeast) AK Singla to ask for police protection,” Aggarwal said.

He claimed that the attack was an attempt to derail his election campaign.

However, police said the attack looked like a robbery attempt.

“The attackers have taken away a bag containing Rs 22,000 and it seems that they just wanted the bag. The accused had handkerchiefs wrapped around their faces, so the victim couldn’t identify them. We are looking for CCTV footage and are looking at other angles also,” said a senior police officer.