MCD Elections 2017: It’s Arvind Kejriwal vs Vijender Gupta on AAP hoardings

The AAP in its hoardings and advertisements, ahead of April 23 MCD polls has pitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, instead of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who had earlier promised new faces in the upcoming civic polls in order to play up with anti-incumbency factor, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ hs said .

The ruling party in the national capital is trying to seek votes on Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘clean’ governance as against ‘failures’ of Gupta, who has remained a municipal councillor and chairman of the MCD Standing Committee.

AAP, as a part of its campaign, has put up hoardings across the national capital which read “MCD ki baagdor kisko (who will be given the responsibility of MCD)”, pitting Kejriwal against Gupta. Earlier, the party had made a similar attempt in Goa, pitting its CM candidate Elvis Gomes against then CM Laxmikant Parsekar and sought votes on the promise of “corruption-free governance”.

“The Delhi voters know who to trust. They trust Kejriwal, who kept his word on electricity and water and will again do so on abolishing house tax, making Delhi garbage-free and MCD corruption-free,” said Ashish Talwar, AAP Delhi in-charge was quoted as saying by the paper.

“By pitting Gupta against Kejriwal, we are making the civic polls what it should be, local and personal,” an AAP leader had said. Gupta, during the 2013 Assembly polls, finished third behind Arvind Kejriwal and Sheila Dikshit, while two years later, he was elected MLA from Rohini.