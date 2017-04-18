MCD elections 2017: In bizarre twist, some BJP candidates contesting on BSP, NCP symbols

Ahead of the MCD polls, there were some major shifts in the nomination of candidates and in a bizarre twist, some BJP members have been fielded by opposition parties(The Indian Express)

MCD Polls 2017: Ahead of the MCD polls, there were some major shifts in the nomination of candidates and in a bizarre twist, some BJP members have been fielded by opposition parties. On Monday morning, an unusual sight greeted residents of Lado Sarai MCD ward. A pamphlet resting in between the pages of their daily newspapers asked them to press BSP symbol on the EVM machine, in order to elect the BJP candidate for their area. The pamphlet read: “Dear friends, as you are aware that for MCD election to ward number 67 (s) Lado Sarai, Ms. Pinky was declared the candidate from BJP but due to some technical reason, her nomination was cancelled. Now, BJP has supported BSP candidate Mrs. Lata Soni (ex-SBI officer) as its candidate,” reads the pamphlet. “Mrs. Lata Soni and her family have accepted the membership of BJP. As per election commission rules, the party symbol cannot be changed so it’s my humble request to all of you that please press BSP symbol (elephant) for supporting BJP strategies for ward No. 67 (s) Lado Sarai for better developed and prosperous Delhi,” it further reads.

While talking to Indian Express, Lata Soni said: I am a candidate supported by BJP but contesting on a BSP symbol.” She remained confident this would not confuse voters. She also refuted the suggestion that the BSP was upset at her decision. “In fact, the Lok Sabha constituency president supported me when I joined the BJP.”

She further said: “My daughter had last time filed nominations from the Congress, but her name was canceled at the last minute. We had requested them for a ticket this time too, but instead, they gave it to someone else who is not even educated. My daughter, on the other hand, is a scientist.”

Another eye-ball grabber is Rahul Singh who filed his registration as an NCP candidate, but decided to join BJP and was declared as the candidate of the party. While talking to The Indian Express, he said: “I am asking my voters to vote for the NCP candidate.”

These are not just a couple of isolated events, there are many independent leaders who are planning to join the BJP and a few have been approached by the party itself. Gulfam, who is contesting independently from Abul Fazal Enclave said that if he wins, he will join BJP. Rahul Singh from Vinod Nagar has also decided to join BJP. Amrita Rashmi was reportedly approached by the BJP. She was contesting independently from Bapraula. Twinkle Kalia from Kishan Ganj ward has also joined BJP.