MCD elections 2017: for BJP, civic polls mean PM Narendra Modi’s ‘izzat’, make ‘India greater than China’

BJP is the ruling party in civic bodies in Delhi and it is seeking to defeat Arvind Kejriwal, his AAP and Congress in the upcoming MCD elections.

BJP is the ruling party in civic bodies in Delhi and it is seeking to defeat Arvind Kejriwal, his AAP and Congress in the upcoming MCD elections. But BJP leaders have opined that polls hold so much significance for the party and explained “why their poll issues have little to do with civic issues”, according to The Indian Express report. All the leaders have pitched for one thing that it is for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Textile minister Smriti Irani said, “Narendra Modi is the leader and Amit Shah, the guide for India”. Bhojpuri actor and BJP campaigner Ravi Kishan summarised, “You’re here because of Modi”.

BJP MP Parvesh Singh Verma has claimed it is all about PM Modi’s honour. “It’s a civic poll, what will Modi do? I asked him. The way he made Gujarat shine when he was there, that’s how he will make Delhi shine… If we win, it’ll be Modi ji’s izzat (honour) that’ll increase,” he said, the report says. This is nothing new because in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP was banking big on PM Modi and he has delivered.

Watch this video

The poll planks are also unique. Normally, parties focus on “bijli, paani, makan” during a civic bodies elections. But BJP concentrated on nationalism, Pakistan, black money and party’s dream of a ‘Congress mukt bharat’, the report says.

Kishan even argued that a victory in the upcoming civic bodies polls will be the first step to ensure “that we are greater than China, America’s equal and so that Pakistan doesn’t dare raise its head”. Or Verma, who made the case that “poor people knew that demonetisation had helped them” and that “IB officers were present outside opposition party offices” to ensure that their black money “goes bad”.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had hit out at the Kejriwal government, accusing it of “hampering” the functioning of MCDs, starving them by not providing their due funds amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. The senior BJP leader campaigning for party candidates in northwest Delhi’s Kirari area said that the Aam Aadmi Party does not have the “moral right” to level allegations against the three municipal corporations. Singh said the Congress and the AAP, which have ruled Delhi for 15 years and two-and-a-half years respectively, have “muddied Delhi and people know the lotus (the BJP’s poll symbol) blooms only in mud”.

(With agency inputs)