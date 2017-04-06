MCD elections 2017: Favourites of Delhi Congress leaders picked for polls, claim old guards

Congress is seeking to revive its fortune in the upcoming MCD elections in Delhi.

Congress is seeking to revive its fortune in the upcoming MCD elections in Delhi. But to achieve that they need to check the infighting apart from countering the incumbent BJP and AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal. But the cracks within the party are getting wider as dissent among senior leaders over ticket distribution continues. A group of ‘disgruntled’ senior Congress leaders today hit out at Delhi party chief Ajay Maken over “irregularities” in ticket distribution.

“We are angry with the system of ticket distribution. Ajay Maken who is the president is responsible since he decides everything on his own,” Mangat Ram Singhal, minister under the former Shiela Dikshit regime, said. “The party president should keep the party together but Ajay Maken has not met us or spoken to us in more than six months,” Singhal said.

Addressing the media at Rajya Sabha MP Parvez Hashmi’s residence here, he said the party leaders were “dissatisfied” with the ticket distribution for the April 23 polls, and will approach Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi in this regard.

Another senior leader A K Walia had also threatened to quit the party over the issue.

According to PTI report, many other senior party leaders, who had raised similar concerns, did not turn up for the meeting.

The party leaders, who did not wish to be named, complained that Maken did not consult them in the ticket distribution process and “humiliated” them by not meeting them or picking up their phones.

“I called him several times, but could not talk to him. It is not just a matter of deciding who distributes the tickets, the question is of party’s future in Delhi,” a Congress leader stated.

The Delhi Congress has adopted an elaborate process of candidate selection for the civic polls. Feedback of nearly 39,000 booth level workers have been taken to zero in on the candidates.

Maken’s critics also claimed that the process of ticket distribution was “bypassed” and “favourites” of the Delhi Congress leadership were chosen to contest the upcoming polls.

“Four family members of a party leader have been given tickets. There are also complaints of use of money which needs to be clarified by Maken,” Singhal added.

Singhal alleged that the system and the surveys adopted for ticket distribution were not transparent and in case of some wards, tickets have been given to relatives of senior Congress leaders. “The process of ticket distribution was bypassed and favourites of the Delhi Congress leadership were chosen to contest the upcoming polls,” he alleged.

Veteran Congress members had on Tuesday levelled similar allegations against the state leadership, stating that they had been “humiliated”.

Former MLAs, who were appointed observers for different Assembly constituencies, were miffed at the candidate selection done by Ajay Maken. While the party has maintained that in the process of ticket distribution this year, “the choice of the ground worker has been given preference”, senior party leaders claim that in many areas, this choice has been ignored to favour others.

The Congress state unit refused to comment on the matter.

(With agency inputs)