MCD elections 2017: Congress veterans feeling ‘humiliated’, says report

Congress is eyeing the upcoming MCD elections to make a statement that it still can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. The party also wants to show Arvind Kejriwal and AAP that it still holds importance in Delhi, after 2015 assembly elections debacle. But rifts within the party ranks are clearly visible with old guards in Congress alleging “humiliation” by the state leadership, according to The Indian Express report. Some senior leaders of the party including A K Walia have also expressed unhappiness over ticket distribution for MCD polls. Walia has come out openly with allegations of “irregularities” in ticket distribution and threatened to quit the party over the issue. Other senior leaders Arvinder Singh Lovely and Haroon Yusuf too have expressed “deep dissatisfaction” with ticket distribution and “neglect” of their supporters complaining to the party high command in this regard, a report said. Also, Ambrish Gautam, three-time MLA of the party and ex-deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly yesterday quit the Congress and joined the BJP alleging he was “not consulted” in ticket distribution.

This camee a day after the final list for the upcoming civic elections was released and candidates filed nominations. “There are some people who have been MLAs for 10 to 25 years. Who is better than them to decide the winning candidates in their constituencies?” a former MLA told The Indian Express.

The Congress had set up a control room to reach out to over 39,000 party workers and record their choice of candidates in the 272 municipal wards that will go to poll on April 23.

Alleging “irregularities” in ticket distribution for MCD polls, some party workers yesterday had protested at the Delhi Congress office and ransacked the ground floor of the building.

The protesters who gathered at the office at Rajiv Bhawan near ITO, were enraged over denial of party ticket to their leader from Kamla Nagar ward in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

“The workers were raising slogans and protested but there was no vandalism,” said senior party leader Chatar Singh.

Local leader Baljit Sinsinwar was an applicant from the unreserved Kamla Nagar ward but was denied ticket by the party.

No complaint has been filed in this regard with police, Singh said.

However, former president of Delhi Congress and senior leader Subhash Chopra rejected charges of “irregularities” in ticket distribution saying it was “most transparent” this time. “Resentment is bound to be there when there are 10-12 applicants from each ward,” he said.

(With agency inputs)