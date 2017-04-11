MCD elections 2017: BJP looks at winning formula against AAP, Congress with big Digital Delhi drive by volunteers

This digital campaign by the party reflects the PM Narendra Modi-led government’s fundamental drive of bringing digitisation in the country – its push for Digital India

In the run-up to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using digital technology for strengthening its roots in the National Capital. BJP social media team has assigned volunteers to every colony in the national capital to get a picture of the issues faced by the residents living in that area. According to the sources, every street has been mapped and three volunteers with smartphones have been assigned to each 272 wards. This digital campaign by the party reflects the PM Narendra Modi-led government’s fundamental drive of bringing digitisation in the country – its push for Digital India

However, the door-to-door campaign will not be affected. It will take place in the same manner as planned by the party. The team believes that connecting with people in a two-tier system, that is, digitally and personally, will help the party win the upcoming polls. According to sources, candidates are being briefed about the relevant issues of their assigned area. Over 900 volunteers are working on the ground to make the digital campaign successful.

Apart from this, the networking between the volunteers and the team is being made strong. As a part of real-time tracking, volunteers are asked to send their location and status to the team. “This real-time tracking of volunteers is to ensure that there is no gap in the implementation of the strategy. Apart from finding out the local issues, the volunteers will also show videos ‘exposing’ AAP and the Congress,” said a leader to The Indian Express.

After gathering all the information from the ground, a proper analysis of the local issues will be done by the team. “We will explain the issue using graphics and charts and post it online with hashtags,” a member said.