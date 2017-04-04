MCD Elections 2017: BJP denies ticket, party worker alleges leadership indulged in ward jumping

Many people turned up to file nominations from wards in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation area on Monday. (PTI)

Many people turned up to file nominations from wards in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation area on Monday. But amid that, a 49-year-old, Ram Chandar Pihal from Nangloi Jat, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) indulged in ward jumping despite stating that candidates will be chosen to represent the ward they belong to. Several first-timers turned up to file nominations where Pihal came in with a group of solemn looking supporters at the SDM office in Punjabi Bagh, as reported by Indian Express.

While Pihal’s supporters said he was standing from Swaraj India, Pihal said that he was standing as an Independent. One of the supporter said that Pihal has been a BJP worker for 30 years and the party did not give him the ticket. Pihal was denied from the party when he asked for the ticket when for the first time the seat was reserved for an SC candidate. The supporter added that as the party worker grows old, this might be the only chance for Pihal.

On the other hand, another local BJP leader – Jagdish Tanwar, who was refused a ticket, came to take a look at the candidates. Though Tanwar was not offended by the fact that he was denied from giving the ticket unlike Pihal, who joined another party. Tanwar said that he is a party man who will remain with the BJP no matter what. BJP chose Mohit Balmiki, a resident of Peeragarhi, to fight the elections and was given the ticket from Nangloi Jat.

For the upcoming MCD elections in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had filed their nominations much before the Congress’s or the BJP’s as their candidate lists had been released earlier. Meanwhile, Congress chose Mandeep Singh, son of former Delhi Congress MLA Bijender Singh, Ashish Bhardwaj from Peeragarhi and from Nangloi Jat it is Prithvi Singh Rathore from Congress.

Confident over its recent victories in civic body polls across India, BJP is hoping to retain the MCD for the third consecutive term. However, it is not going to win it easy this time. It is not just the AAP and Congress, gearing up to halt the saffron march, there are some new contenders in the fray also — Janata Dal (U) and Swaraj India. All parties have made several big promises to the Delhiites.