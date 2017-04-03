MCD Elections 2017: Amit Shah is BJP’s Virat Kohli in Delhi; here’s why

It is evident that Shah is playing the role of a skipper and will seek to lead BJP to the success in Delhi like Virat Kohli has done so far for Indian Cricket team.

BJP led by party president Amit Shah wants to replicate the success it got during the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections, in the upcoming MCD polls in Delhi. During recently held meetings, he had underlined the importance of the civic bodies polls to send a strong message to Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, Congress and opposition parties across India before Gujarat and Karnataka elections. Shah also stressed on curbing complacency- if any and retaining the civic bodies will boost his credentials before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, Shah had categorically stated that no sitting BJP corporators and relatives of Councillors will not be given tickets. The party also was against candidates jumping wards. Delhi BJP unit on Sunday released its first list of 160 candidates. The BJP chief had the final say on the selection of candidates, according to The Indian Express report. It is evident that Shah is playing the role of a skipper and will seek to lead BJP to the success in Delhi like Virat Kohli has done so far for Indian Cricket team. The elections to the three corporations in the national capital will be held on April 23.

According to the report, a senior party leader said, “It has been most thorough, with Shah himself eliminating those who do not deserve a candidature. Even MPs were asked to explain why the names proposed by them should get tickets. For the first time, many workers who have been with the party for a long time have got tickets.”

The BJP has given tickets to a lot of mandal and district-level workers. Nearly 75 women candidates have made the cut in the first list. Besides, five seats have been kept aside for candidates belonging to Shiromani Akali Dal. Three district presidents too have got tickets — Pravesh Sharma, who will contest from Ram Nagar, is the president of the Naveen Shahdara district; Santosh Kumar Pal, district president Shahdara, will contest from Laxmi Nagar ward; and Tilak Raj Kataria, the polling booth coordinator of Panch Pramukh, will contest from Shalimar Bagh (south). Kailash Sakla, who lost the MLA elections, will now fight from Punjabi Bagh. Kiran Vaidya, wife of late ex-MLA Sunil Kumar Vaidya, too has been given a ticket, the report said.

Meanwhile, leaders of the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has presented their report card claiming their performance to be the “best” among the three civic bodies. They also accused the AAP-led Delhi government of “harassing” the three municipal corporations in getting their dues cleared.

In the run-up to the MCD elections, the three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP are presenting their report cards including works done by them from 2012-2017. Highlighting their achievements in the past five years, the SDMC leader of the House Subhash Arya and Chairman of Standing Committee Shailender Singh Monty enumerated the work done by the civic body in areas of health and education, street lighting, garbage collection, flyovers and development of amusement park.

They claimed though the three municipal corporations have performed well but the services of SDMC were the “best” as it had comparatively better financial resources at its disposal. “The way Delhi Government harassed North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in getting their dues from the government, SDMC was also treated in the same manner but since it had sufficient self generated economic resources at its disposal, it could serve the people in a better way,” Arya said.

He said the SDMC is cooperating with digitalisation campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is providing online services for approval of building plan, issuing trade license or death and birth certificates or property tax records. A report card was presented a few days ago by leaders of NDMC and EDMC, also ruled by BJP. The election for 104 wards each in NDMC and SDMC, and 64 in EDMC, will be held on April 23 and the last date for filing nomination is April 3.

