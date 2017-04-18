MCD elections 2017: Ajay Maken says Arvind Kejriwal mistaken, house tax can’t be waived off

In an interview with The Indian Express, Congress Delhi Unit chief Ajay Maken slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) proposed house tax waiver(Image: The Indian Express)

MCD Polls 2017: In an interview with The Indian Express, Congress Delhi Unit chief Ajay Maken slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) proposed house tax waiver. He said that AAM party has lost its credibility over its inability to translate words into action. He clarified that it is not possible to waive off house tax and that either Kejriwal is not aware of it or else, he will shift the blame for not being able to fulfill his promises.

As reported by Indian Express, Maken said,”It is possible to give exemption on property tax, it is not possible to waive it off. Either Mr. Kejriwal does not know this or he is saying it so that in the future, he can say “I wanted to do this but the Act didn’t permit me to,” which is his usual reason for non-fulfillment of promises… As a CM you can’t behave like the opposition party. You need to perform.”

Talking about the Congress strategy in the run up of the MCD polls, he said that Congress has deliberately maintained close-to-the-ground approach. He went on saying that this time rather than raising issues, we are focussing on development and providing the solutions to the local issues like roads, drainage, parks, sanitation.

While taking a dig at BJP campaigners, he said that unlike the saffron party, which has brought leaders from different states to campaign, his party has involved senior leaders like P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor, Salman Khurshid and many others as the faces of the Congress campaign. He further went on to say that his party has worked on the solutions and have three different roadmaps for sanitation, primary health, and primary education.