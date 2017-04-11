MCD Elections 2017: AAP taunts BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari for fielding a ‘crorepati slum dweller’

It was found that Tiwari had given a ticket to Sunita for contesting the local polls and that she held assets worth crores of rupees

Ahead of MCD polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari of playing with the emotions of the poor as the saffron party’s ‘slum dweller’ woman candidate turned out to be a crorepati. It was found that Tiwari had given a ticket to Sunita for contesting the local polls and that she held assets worth crores of rupees.

While talking to The Indian Express, AAP Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey said,”Tiwari gave a ticket to a crorepati by calling her a slum dweller. He has trifled with the sentiments of slum dwellers and Purvanchalis. Jhuggi ke naam par drama kiya hai. We do not have any objections if an affluent candidate is fielded. But to call the owner of a plush house a slum dweller is making a mockery of them.”

Reportedly, the BJP woman candidate from Inderpuri, Sunita Kaushik in her election affidavit has mentioned the ownership of two houses and gold jewellery worth Rs 90 lakh. Tiwari had reportedly also stayed at her place during his slum visit.

In a separate development, BJP has asked its senior leaders to avail the benefits provided by the Delhi Metro for reaching out to the people. This development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s metro trip, which saw a huge audience waiting at the metro station just to catch a glimpse of him and the visiting PM of Australia Malcolm Turnbull.