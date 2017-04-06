MCD elections 2017: AAP gets its message for upcoming polls home delivered

Around 4,000 teams of the party are involved in the door-to-door campaign, where along with candidate profiles and Arvind Kejriwal’s open letter, a survey pamphlet containing a set of 12 questions are being distributed. (PTI)

The AAP is getting its message for the upcoming municipal polls home delivered – with the party claiming to have knocked on the doors of around 24 lakh houses in the national capital since early March. Around 4,000 teams of the party are involved in the door-to-door campaign, where along with candidate profiles and Arvind Kejriwal’s open letter, a survey pamphlet containing a set of 12 questions are being distributed. The survey results, a party leader said would reflect the anger of the people against the BJP which has been at the helm of all the three corporations over the last decade and their “yearning for a change”.

The data collated till now is being mined and will be shared as and when the party achieves the target of visiting around 40 lakh houses, a senior party official said.

On an average, 15 teams are going around in each ward while the candidates are taking separate rounds as per the voter list.

“There is one door-to-door coordinator in every ward and one observer for every 10 wards. Fourteen district coordinators are monitoring these observers in turn. Party leader Durgesh Pathak is overseeing the campaign,” Ashish Talwar, AAP Delhi in-charge said.

The municipal polls are scheduled for April 23.