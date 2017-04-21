MCD election 2017: Will BJP win or AAP? Two ‘surveys’ throw contrasting result – take a look

The two surveys conducted by ABC C-voter and Aam Aadmi Party itself have given completely contrasting numbers. (Source: PTI)

Things are getting heated in Delhi as the date for MCD poll is coming closer. Opinion polls are usually used to get clear picture of public’s mood before the actual result is out. However, in the case of MCD polls, two surveys that have been conducted, one by ABC C-Voter and the other by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) itself, have given completely contrasting numbers, making the situation quite confusing. While the C-Voter predicted that BJP could win 42% of votes bagging 179 out of a total 272 seats in three municipal corporations of Delhi, the survey conducted by AAP predicted 218 out of 272 seats for the party.

It wasn’t just the top spot that was controversial but also the numbers for the other parties. C-Voter predicted overall vote percentage for AAP would be 27.5% and the party would win only 26 seats. The other survey stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party, that has been controlling the three municipal corporations for the past 10 years, is going to win only 39 seats. The situation is even worse for Congress as none of the surveys has put it in the first two spots.

People of Delhi are against Kejriwal, if he had any moral fiber, he would resign: Nalin Kohli, BJP #DengueForVotes pic.twitter.com/50mbbmUUPm — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 21, 2017

According to the data released by ABP C-Voter, Congress will win 22 seats but the AAP poll says that it will only get 8 seats. AAP leader Ashish Khetan said the party survey was carried out between April 7 and April 17 and interviewed 31,507 people. “Survey shows an overall satisfaction level of 80 percent with electricity bills and 72 per cent with water bills across segments in Delhi. 62 percent of the respondents in the survey agreed with the question that the central government could take electricity and water away from Delhi government and hand it over to MCDs after elections,” Khetan was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. Exactly how things stand on the ground may not be clear, but in a recent assembly poll, the Aam Aadmi Party suffered a massive loss in the Rajouri Garden bypolls.