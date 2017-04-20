MCD election 2017 opinion poll: Who will win in Delhi– BJP, Congress or AAP?

Around 132,00,000 voters would be casting their votes in the civic polls in 10,000 polling stations.

The 3 Municipal Corporations of Delhi will be heading to polls on April 23 (Sunday). The results of these polls are to be announced on April 26. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi governs over 1.90 crore people, according to India Today and is considered to be one of the largest civic bodies in the world. Around 132,00,000 voters would be casting their votes in the civic polls in 10,000 polling stations. The counting of the votes will be taking place in 34 counting stations. 114 out of 272 seats going for polls have been reserved for women in the civic body polls.

