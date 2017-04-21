MCD election 2017: List of all wards, Congress candidates for Delhi civic polls and their performance

Congress is seeking to revive its fortune in the upcoming MCD election.

Congress is seeking to revive its fortune in the upcoming MCD election. The party led by its Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken has tried several formulas to reach out to voters. The party had fared poorly in the recent Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand elections. So, good showing in the civic bodies will send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP that Congress is still a political power house in the national capital. A series of manifestos and mass-connect programmes by the party ahead of the civic polls have grabbed eye balls. However, the party was also hit by infighting. It will be interesting to see whether the Congress leaders who left the party would dent its prospect or the age-old party manage to defeat BJP and AAP challenges.

Elections to 272 wards of north, east and south municipal corporations will be held on April 23 and the results will come out on April 26. While NDMC and SMDC have 104 seats each, EDMC has 64 seats.

Delhi Mahila Congress chief Barkha Singh, who stepped down after attacking Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken, was removed from the party post within hours of her making the announcement. “This is to inform that Barkha Shukla Singh has been removed from the post of president of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress with immediate effect,” All India Mahila Congress President Shobha Oza had said in a statement.

According to PTI report, a defiant Singh said she will adopt legal options against her removal and said she would not quit the party, claiming herself to be a “loyal soldier” of the Congress. “I will not quit the Congress and continue to wage my war within the party,” she said, adding that “I will move the court against my illegal removal”. She earlier charged Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi with not meeting party leaders and was ‘reluctant’ to address ‘issues’ within the party organisation.

“Why is he (Rahul) scared of meeting his own party members? Several senior leaders have quit the party because of this very reason – his reluctance over addressing issues that exist within the organisation,” she had said.

Singh, who had complained against ‘neglect’ of women workers in ticket distribution for the municipal elections, alleged that the voice of party workers was “snubbed” and their grievances were not addressed.

