MCD election 2017: Did AAP government ‘starve’ Delhi civic bodies of funds? Here’s what Rajnath Singh says

Home Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government and accused it of starving Municipal Corporations of Delhi by not providing their due funds. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The battle of words has started in the political corridors of Delhi ahead of MCD election 2017 scheduled to take place on 23rd April. Taking this war ahead, Home Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and accused it of starving Municipal Corporations of Delhi by not providing them funds that are their due to the tune of about Rs 9,000 crore. While campaigning for BJP in Delhi’s Kirari area Singh said Congress and AAP have ruled the city for 15 years and two-and-a-half years respectively and they have ‘muddied’ Delhi.

“The AAP and the Congress say that the BJP has ruled municipal corporations for 10 years and did not work. How would the BJP-ruled MCD work when the AAP government did not provide funds to the civic bodies. Our MCD leaders repeatedly requested the government to release funds, but it (Kejriwal government) did not give it,” the senior BJP leader was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. He said even though Finance Commission had recommended Rs 9,000 cr only Rs 2,800 crore were sanctioned by the AAP government.

“In this situation, how would MCD work? They (AAP) do not have moral right to point fingers at us. The BJP does not do politics by misleading people. Unlike the Congress and the AAP, there is no difference between deeds and words of the BJP. Both parties have lost people’s faith, but the BJP will definitely win people’s faith this time,” he added. Speaking about promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party, he said it has failed to deliver on any of its promises.

People of Delhi are against Kejriwal, if he had any moral fiber, he would resign: Nalin Kohli, BJP #DengueForVotes pic.twitter.com/50mbbmUUPm — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 21, 2017

“They had also promised to provide potable water to every household in Delhi. They used to say that they would construct 1,000 mohalla clinics, but only 100 such clinics have been set up so far. They (the AAP and the Congress) are doing politics over garbage, but we assure that once the BJP is voted to power in the MCD, we will ensure door-to-door collection of garbage through which we will generate electricity in Delhi,” Singh said.