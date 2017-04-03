MCD Election 2017: Congress rebellion is brewing near Rahul Gandhi’s ‘home’ and the party can’t ignore it anymore

Some Delhi Congress leaders are not happy with the ticket distribution ahead of the MCD election 2017. (PTI file)

Dissenting voices against top Congress leaders have not stopped coming out after the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states were announced. Such voices seem to have now reached Delhi, the city which is almost a home to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. This is, however, not good for the party which is aiming for a surprise win in the Municipal Council of Delhi (MCD) election scheduled to be held on April 23.

In the MCD poll, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are looking set to contest with their respective well-oiled strategies. The Congress house, however, appears still out of order. At least two incidents on Monday proved so.

Senior Delhi Congress leader AK Walia offered to quit the party alleging use of “undemocratic measures” by top leaders in ticket distribution. Walia alleged that everytime the party forms a new committee for ticket distribution, he is made to undergo an interview like a “class 8 student.”

Accusing the party of making a number of “unnecessary changes”, Walia said, “Now, I have started feeling that if this committee cannot understand me then what is the point of me staying in the party. They can do whatever they want to do.” According to reports, the Congress ignored the ground work by party workers during ticket distribution. Walia denied he would join the BJP, but the four-time MLA and former Delhi health minister said he would look for other ways to serve people of Delhi.

On a day when Walia made his views against the top Delhi Congress leaders public, former party leader Amrish Singh Gautam joined BJP along with his son Avinash Gautam. Amrish is a three-time MLA and a former deputy speaker of Delhi Assembly. According to reports, some sitting Congress councillors are planning to contest independently in the polls.

The concerns raised by Walia also found support from some other senior Congress leaders. Former Delhi MP Sandeep Dikshit was quoted as saying by ANI: “The way Delhi Congress has behaved with senior leaders is not good.” Another Congress leader Haroon Yusuf said, “This is true that local leadership has been ignored at many places, whether it is me or Dr AK Walia.”

Congress leader AS Lovely put the blame of emerging dissenting voices on the party state president Ajay Maken. “It is the duty of the state president to ensure that all members stay together. But the issues need to be addressed by the party.”

After the Assembly elections, several party leaders had accused the top leaders of leading the downfall of the Grand Old Party. But then, rebellion brewing in Delhi tells the party and its top leadership cannot take local leaders for granted. For a saffron ship is already becoming grand, faster than one would have hoped.

