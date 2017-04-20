MCD Election 2017: CM Arvind Kejriwal promises to clean up Delhi in one year

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday pledged to clean up the national capital in just one year if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won Sunday’s municipal election. In a brief video message to voters, Kejriwal said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to keep Delhi clean despite controlling the municipal corporation for 10 long years.

After asking rhetorically “Are you happy with Delhi’s cleanliness?” Kejriwal said that people in Delhi were greatly upset by piles of garbage, choked drains and mosquito menace. He said he was sick and tired of telling the BJP-run civic body to clean up Delhi despite his government giving it crores of rupees.

Watch this:

“They did nothing. I now seek your permission to clean up Delhi. I will make Delhi a sparkling city in just one year” if the AAP wins the municipal election, he said.

The AAP, which rules Delhi, is one of the key contenders in the municipal polls, the other two being the BJP and Congress.