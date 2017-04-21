MCD election 2017: Arvind Kejriwal plays ‘Dengue politics’, says ‘if you vote for BJP, you will be responsible for your kids falling sick’

Arvind Kejriwal said people of Delhi will have only themselves to blame if they vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party and their children get Dengue. (Source: Reuters)

In an insensitive act, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday afternoon gave a stunning statement about the problem of dengue in Delhi. While talking to reporters ahead of the MCD polls, Kejriwal said people of Delhi will have only themselves to blame if they vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their children fall prey to dengue. A video posted by Times Now on its Twitter handle shows Kejriwal saying BJP has failed to clean Delhi and clear mosquitoes in last 10 years so if it comes back in power, this filth will continue for next five years.

Watch Arvind Kejriwal’s comments here:

Ahead of polls, @AamAadmiParty‘s @arvindkejriwal says, ‘Don’t waste your vote on Cong, & BJP will bring back filth in Delhi’ #DengueForVotes pic.twitter.com/4A3FPpDqbU — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 21, 2017

He added that if BJP wins ‘there will be dengue for next five years, there will be chikungunya for next five years’. He went on to warn the people by saying if ‘you vote for BJP and your kid gets dengue or chikungunya then you will be responsible for it’. He then asked, ‘I will get your child treated in ‘my hospital’ but why should they get it in the first place?’ He concluded by saying, ‘if something like this happens then just remember it was you who voted for a dengue party, a chikungunya party, a mosquito party, a party of dirt’.

“BJP is trying to cover up its corruption in Delhi municipal corporations by projecting PM Narendra Modi’s name ahead of civic polls. There is no hope from BJP, the only hope for people of Delhi is AAP,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. Kejriwal didn’t spare Congress either and said there is no point voting for it. He appealed to people that they should not waste their vote by casting it in favour of Congress.

This is what Sheila Dikshit has to say:

.@arvindkejriwal is trying to pass responsibility on others, as a CM he’s accountable for everything: Sheila Dikshit, Cong #DengueForVotes pic.twitter.com/mHNERafuqv — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 21, 2017

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Science & Technology Harshvardhan Singh hit out at Arvind Kejriwal for continuously questioning the credibility of EVMs. “For Kejriwal, EVMs means Everyone Votes for Modi. By questioning the credibility of the EVMs, you are insulting the wisdom of people. Hurling charges and wild abuses is a part of his politics. They went on to win 67 out 70 seats (in the next election), which was unprecedented. We won only three seats. The BJP also lost (in) Bihar badly. So where is the question of EVMs being tampered with,” he told PTI.