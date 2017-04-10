MBBS student helps pregnant woman deliver a baby on train

When the Ahmedabad -Puri express train was about 30 kilometer away from Nagpur, the woman started feeling the pain. (PTI)

An MBBS student helped a pregnant woman deliver a baby in moving train last week. As per the report by ‘The Times of India’ , Vipin Khadse, took the help of his seniors through messages for the delivery. He is a final year student at Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur. According to Vipin Khadse, when the Ahmedabad -Puri express train was about 30 kilometer away from Nagpur, the woman started feeling the pain.

It was then that her relatives tried to pull the chain, but were unsuccessful. On being informed the train guard and ticket collector were informed who then looked out for doctor in the train. He further told the paper, that on being informed he kept quiet at first as he thought there could be a more qualified doctor in the train. But, he soon then decided to help the lady. As he was a student and not fully fit to conduct any delivery, he had to take help from senior doctors via Whats App.

Khadse also said that when he first reached near the woman she was bleeding profusely. At first he had to make a makeshift delivery room, after that he sent the photo to a lady doctor, who immensely helped him in performing the delivery. He also said that during the entire process, there was also a midwife in the train who had helped him.

You may also like to watch this video

There was a tensed atmosphere all around till the delivery was conducted, but once the process was over and the baby was born, everybody had a sigh of relief. As per the report, soon after the train reached Nagpur station, a lady doctor along with her team took the charge, and the new parents continued their journey with medication.