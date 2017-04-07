Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar on Income Tax scanner again, raids conducted

Earlier in January, reports had claimed that Anand Kumar’s companies had made some “abnormal profits” of up to 18,000% in 7 years. (PTI)

Bahujan Samaj party Supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati’s brother has again come under scanner as the Income Tax department conducted raids. Earlier in January, reports had claimed that Anand Kumar’s companies had made some “abnormal profits” of up to 18,000% in 7 years. According to reports, Mayawati had served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for 5 of these 7 concerned years; from 2007-12. A report from Times Now had also stated that the Income Tax department had been probing Kumar for assets worth Rs 1300 crore.

The reports had also claimed that Kumar owned 12 big companies, and the Rs 1316 crore worth of assets which were under probe, included Rs 440 crore in cash and rs 870 crore in fixed assets, such as lands. Kumar had also been accused of being the owner of ghost companies. One of his companies, named Dia Realtors was had also been said to have made unbelievable profits in the last 7 years. These accusations had been labelled just after two weeks after the ED had discovered Rs 104 crore deposited in two accounts belonging to Anand Kumar and the BSP.

Also watch:

ED officials had told reporters that the Directorate conducts routine operations to check suspicious cash deposits and when they visited Karol Bagh UBI branch, they found huge deposits in these accounts post demonetisation. The BSP had refused to comment on ED revelation. Although BSP Supremo Mayawati had later attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the PM had a vendetta against her as she had opposed the demonetisation drive.