Mayawati, who threatened to resign from Rajya Sabha, will anyways lose her Upper House seat in April 2018

Mayawati’s threaten-like warning may be of little substance as the BSP Supremo will anyways have to vacate her Rajya Sabha seat at the end of her term next year,(Source: PTI)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday threatened to resign from Rajya Sabha for not being allowed to speak against the atrocities on Dalits. Mayawati, while speaking on the issue of recent Saharanpur clashes, entered into a heated argument with Rajya Sabha vice-chairman PJ Kurien after she was not allowed to extend the time alloted for the address. Mayawati argued that it wasn’t a Zero Hour session and she must be allowed to complete her statement. However, Kurien didn’t relent and resisted that other members also need time to speak. Mayawati then lost her temper and said, “If I am not allowed to speak right now, I will resign right away. I will come and give my resignation right now.” Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused Mayawati of challenging the chair. “She is Challenging the chair, this serious matter,” Naqvi was heard shouting a number of times. However, Mayawati’s warning may be of little substance as the BSP supremo will anyways have to vacate her Rajya Sabha seat at the end of her term next year, and a re-election is near impossible. The reason for this is the defeat of her party in 2017 Assembly Elections. The unprecedented poll debacle dashed BSP chief’s hopes of another term in the Rajya Sabha as her party could only manage to win 19 seats in the elections.

Mayawati was nominated to Rajya Sabha in 2012. As a chief minister, Mayawati was a member of the state legislative council. However, after losing power to Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, Mayawati resigned from the council and entered Rajya Sabha. In 2012, it was easy for Mayawati as her party had 87 MLAs, however, this time, with just 19 MLAs, the situation is very difficult. Even getting elevated to UP legislative council looks difficult for Mayawati with her current strength in the Vidhan Sabha.