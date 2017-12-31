Mayawati targets Centre on New Year eve

BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati today attacked the BJP saying she prayed that it was her prayer that the saffron party and its government at the Centre should get wisdom so that anti-people policies are not implemented in 2018. In a statement issued here today, Mayawati extended her New Year greetings while also targeting the Narendra Modi government. In the previous years — 2016 and 2017 — the way in which 90 per cent hardworking and honest people of the country had to suffer economic hardships and difficulties, I pray that 2018 proves to be peaceful and relaxing, and also brings new hopes, she said. “It is because of the egoistic and autocratic BJP government that the country had to suffer for their vested political interests. They imposed financial emergency-like situation through demonetisation. First they implemented demonetisation in an immature manner, then they brought GST in haste,” Mayawati said attacking the BJP.

The BSP chief said that it was because of these reasons that she prayed that the BJP and the government of PM Narendra Modi should get the wisdom of not implementing anti-people policies in the new year.