Mayawati walks out of Rajya Sabha, to resign over not being allowed to speak on dalit atrocities, Saharanpur clashes; watch video

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati today raised the issue of ‘atrocities against Dalits’ in the Rajya Sabha and held the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for it. Angry over not being able to talk on the recent Saharanpur clashes, she said, “If I am not allowed to speak right now, I will resign right away. I will come and give my resignation right now.” She then stormed out of the Rajya Sabha over not being able to complete her statement on the treatment of Dalits in Saharanpur. BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi while talking about Mayawati’s walk out said, “Mayawati has been disrespectful in the House and has dared to challenge the Chair. She must apologise,” as quoted by NDTV.

According to news agency ANI, after walking out of the Rajya Sabha, Mayawati addressed the media and said, “will resign from Rajya Sabha today.” She further questioned why she was not allowed to speak and said, “When I tried speaking about the weaker sections today in the Rajya Sabha, I was not allowed to speak. Why?” She added, “It is a shame if I cannot put forward the issues related to the weaker sections in the Rjya Sabha. I have no rights to stay here.”

While talking about her resignation, she said, “This is the reason I have decided to quit from Rajya Sabha, I am not being heard, not allowed to speak.”