Mayawati ‘removes’ Naseemuddin Siddiqui as BSP incharge of Uttar Pradesh, say reports

In a major organisational rejig in BSP, party supremo Mayawati has removed Naseemuddin Siddiqui as incharge of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI image)

In a major organisational rejig in BSP, party supremo Mayawati has removed Naseemuddin Siddiqui as incharge of Uttar Pradesh, according to ANI report. He has now been appointed as the incharge of Madhya Pradesh, the report says. BSP had suffered a humiliating defeat in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections where the party had managed to secure only 19 seats out of the total 403 seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, party had even failed to win a single seat.

According to PTI report, Mayawati, who held an important meeting of party leaders, carried out a major reshuffle to reorganise the organisation. In a move that raised eyebrows, she shifted senior party leader and former minister Siddiqui to Madhya Pradesh as coordinator. Siddiqui, the Muslim face of the party, was till now in-charge of UP has also been given the charge of Lucknow zone.

You may also like to watch

Mayawati also introduced younger brother Anand Kumar, who she had on April 14 made the vice president of the BSP to party leaders and workers in the meeting. Anand was also accompanied by his London-educated son, who too was introduced by Mayawati.

“I have decided to give important responsibility to my brother Anand Kumar, that of party’s national vice president, with the condition that he will work selflessly and never become an MP, MLA, minister or chief minister,” she had said then. Elaborating on the reasons for giving her brother this responsibility, Mayawati had said as she has to spend maximum time in Lucknow she needed someone in Delhi for sharing her burden. “I had to rush to Delhi every four to five days for signing papers but since our party constitution provides for same signing rights to the vice president, it will save party’s money,” she said Stressing that her brother will continue to do his business as before so that he is not dependent on anyone financially, she also allowed him to bring any other member of the family, having a missionary zeal, in the party fold.

To revamp her party, Mayawati also dissolved the existing team of zonal, divisional and district coordinators besides the ‘bhaichara’ (brotherhood) committees set up to woo different castes and communities like Brahmins, Thakur and Muslims.

Mayawati has announced that after a gap of more than two decades BSP will contest the coming civic body polls in the state on party symbol, a shift from her earlier stance of staying away from such polls.

The last time her party had contested the local urban body polls on symbol was in 1995.

Reviewing the political situation, Mayawati yesterday directed the leaders to increase the BSP’s support base among the sarv samaj while facing new challenges.

“There is a need to work with renewed vigour and missionary zeal through a new strategy to deal with new challenges before the BSP movement,” she had said.

(With agency inputs)