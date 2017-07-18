Mayawati quits Rajya Sabha; Lalu Yadav dubs BJP anti Dalit, offers RJD help to send her to Upper House again

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the evening came out in support of the BSP supremo. (ANI)

In the wake of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati resigning as member of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the evening came out in support of the BSP supremo. He said that he backs Mayawati and that if she wants to return, his party will send her back to Rajya Sabha. “We support Mayawati ji and if she wants we will again send her to Rajya Sabha,” he said to the media. He lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that its behaviour against Mayawati has proved that the party is against Dalits. He said, “This behavior of BJP Ministers against Mayawati ji proves that BJP is an anti-Dalit party.”

You May Also Like To Watch This:

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister today in the Rajya Sabha raised the issue of ‘atrocities against Dalits’ and held the BJP responsible for it. She got angry over not being allowed to talk on the recent Saharanpur clashes after Deputy Chairman P J Kurien asked her to conclude her impromptu speech on the anti-Dalit violence and and Saharanpur clashes and thereafter she stormed out of the Rajya Sabha. She said, “If I am not allowed to speak right now, I will resign right away. I will come and give my resignation right now.” She has sent in her resignation to the Vice-President. Mayawati after sending her resignation letter to the Vice-President said, “When the ruling party is not allowing me time to present my view on the current issues, then I think it is better for me to resign.”