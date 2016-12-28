Mayawati plays ‘Dalit’ card after post-demonetisation crackdown yields Rs 104 cr cash deposits

BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday accused the “anti-Dalit” BJP of “misusing government machinery” to tarnish her image ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. (Source: IE)

A day after reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had detected cash deposits of over R104 crore in an account belonging to her party post-demonetisation, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday accused the “anti-Dalit” BJP of “misusing government machinery” to tarnish her image ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. She claimed that the cash deposits were made “as per the rules”.

According to reports, the ED on Monday found that R102 crore was deposited in R1,000 notes while the remaining amount was deposited in old R500 notes in the BSP’s account at the Union Bank of India’s (UBI) Karol Bagh branch. Another R1.43 crore was reportedly found in an account belonging to Mayawati’s brother, Anand, at the same branch.

Addressing a press conference at her residence here on Tuesday, Mayawati alleged that the BJP used “a few managed news channels and newspapers which are funded by the moneybags” close to the ruling party to disseminate the “distorted information” about the cash deposits “as if it was black money”.

Claiming that she “is a lawyer who understands the rules”, Mayawati said both her party and brother had deposited the money in their accounts “as per the rules”.

