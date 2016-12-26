Benami property: I-T dept shoots off notice to Mayawati’s brother, builders

In a major setback for Mayawati, authorities have launched a probe to investigate her brother Anand Kumar for his alleged links with builders. (PTI)

In a major setback for Mayawati, authorities have launched a probe to investigate her brother Anand Kumar for his alleged links with builders. Income tax department has sent a notice regarding this matter after a complaint was received against benami property acquired by him – investigation would now take place to probe the property case. Many builders too were sent the notice. It comes as a huge shock for Mayawati especially when political parties are in election mode for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 2017.

However, unfazed by the crackdown launched by the government, in yet another instance of Mayawati targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the wake of the demonetisation order, BSP chief said that not even 1/4th of the promises made by BJP during 2014 Lok Sabha elections are fulfilled and people are frustrated by BJP – Mayawati is looking to grab the political space ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year. In fact, she has been the most frequent critic of the NDA government after it imposed a ban on the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. Mayawati lashed out at BJP and said that the party has broken a few selfish people and alliances, and made them leave their parties. BSP has been saying this from all platforms available to it. BSP supremo also claimed that it is being said that Congress and Samajwadi Party will form alliance, and that the final call was taken when these parties realised that they will not do well at the hustings. Mayawati said that the BJP will benefit the most from alliance.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Mayawati took a swipe at the decision of demonetising of high value notes and said that the Centre has created a problem for itself. Addressing a press conference she alleged,“They(BJP) have tried to benefit rich businessmen and corporate houses in a clandestine manner.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is expected to go to polls in first quarter of 2017. PM Modi’s popularity stands as the main hope of BJP to win maximum number of seats in the upcoming polls. SOme surveys done till now had predicted that Mayawati was set to be the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh with the BJP turning into the largest party with the most MLAs, but that was before the note ban order by PM Modi. Equations may have changed a lot since then.