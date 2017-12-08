Mayawati expels Salman Khan from BSP for vandalising Dalit shop

BSP Party chief Mayawati has expelled Salman Khan from the party for allegedly forcefully vandalising a shop which belonged Dalit in Meerut.

BSP Party chief Mayawati has expelled Salman Khan from the party for allegedly forcefully vandalising a shop which belonged Dalit in Meerut. Salman Khan is the son of the party’s Muslim face Munquad Ali. Ali is a second-time Rajya Sabha member and the BSP zonal in charge for Lucknow, Varanasi and Mirzapur. Meanwhile, Khan’s wife Naveed Chaudhary was elected chairperson of Kithaur Nagar Panchayat on a BSP ticket in the recently concluded urban local body polls. Ali, solitary MP from BSP, rejected the charges levelled against his son, saying it was done by his opponents.“I accept the party’s decision. I will continue working for BSP and execute the responsibilities that Behanji will assign me,” Ali said.

Mayawati said action was taken against Khan because he took the law into his hands. She claimed that in the past as well, similar action had been taken whenever any party worker had taken law into their hands. The BSP chief said that if Munquad Ali felt bad because of the action taken against his son, he was free to either stay or quit the party. The party will continue to give regard to Munquad Ali if he accepts her decision in the interest of the party, she added. Mayawati, meanwhile, asked the BJP and Congress to desist from politics over the Ayodhya issue and leave the matter concerning the hearing of the case to the SC.

Earlier, Mayawati had charged the BJP and the Narendra Modi government with “discriminating” against marginalised sections of the society and not taking any steps to address their plight. “The behaviour and approach towards poor, labourers, farmers, Dalits, backwards and Muslims has been rather autocratic and repressive, due to which the entire country is worried. The BJP, instead of improving the situation, is pushing the country towards tragedy,” Mayawati had said.

Mayawati said due to hate politics of the BJP, leaders of rival political parties were being attacked. “These signs do not augur well for democracy, and it is very necessary for people to remain alert and organised,” she said. “BJP and company after coming to power do not want to be accountable to Parliament and are misusing government machinery to divert the attention of the people from the secret agenda and anti-people policies of the RSS, which is hatching conspiracies to prove that leaders of BSP and other political parties are corrupt,” she said. Mayawati said the BJP government’s decision to change names of cities, stations and roads reflects its “narrow mindset, casteist, communal and fascist thoughts”.