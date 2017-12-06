Max hospital twins case: Miracle baby too dies during treatment at hospital in Pitampura

It was due to medical negligence it was alleged that one the infant was declared in the first place. (Photo: ANI)

Max hospital twins case: One of the twins, who was found alive after being declared dead by doctors, passed away today during treatment at a hospital in Delhi’s Pitampura. The twin was found alive by his parents on the way to a cemetery earlier in the month. The news about the baby’s death comes after the Delhi Government on Tuesday said that the preliminary report submitted by the inquiry committee set up by Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh found out that no Electrocardiography (ECG) was done to check if the infant twins were alive after the surgery. In the report, the government also found out that the hospital is guilty of not following the prescribed medical norms in dealing with the infants. It was due to medical negligence it was alleged that one the infant was declared in the first place by doctors at the Max Hospital.

On Friday, allegations had emerged that the hospital had handed over twins it had declared dead to the family in “polythene packets” and that one of the babies turned out to be alive while being taken to the cremation ground. The baby found alive is still critical and is being treated in another hospital while the mother is still at Max. A senior government official while talking about the case said that the final report will be submitted to the government later this week. The official added that a committee that has been set up for the case has said in its preliminary report that “after scrutinising hospital records and meeting relevant staff, it found that no ECG tracing was done to ascertain whether the child was alive”. An ECG test measures the heart’s electrical activity to ascertain if it is functioning normally. Senior officials said the body of the 22-week premature baby “was handed over without written instruction”.

Reportedly, sources revealed that the “dead and alive children were not kept separately” and that “the hospital is guilty of not having followed prescribed norms”. While reacting to all the accusations, Max Healthcare responded to the Delhi government panel’s preliminary report by saying, “We would like to thoroughly review the final report when we receive it before commenting. In the meantime, we are fully cooperating with all relevant authorities on this issue.” As part of its initial action, the Max Healthcare yesterday decided to terminate the services of two doctors allegedly involved in the case.