Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh twins row: Delhi government panel holds doctors guilty of wrongly declaring newborn dead

Max Hospital terminates the two accused doctors (Source: PTI)

More trouble seems to be mounting for Max hospital in Delhi as the 3-member doctor panel formed by Delhi government found the hospital guilty of not following norms in dealing with newborn. The panel also found that no ECG tracings were done to find whether the infant was alive. The government panel stated that the body was handed over without written instructions. Last week, on Thursday the hospital had declared newborn twins dead, but later the shocked parents noticed that among the two babies, one newborn showed signs of life. Ashish, the father of the newborn had said, “After being declared dead, babies were given to us in packets, when we left for cremation ground we noticed movement and on checking found one was breathing. We immediately rushed to nearby hospital.”

As outrage among the people grew, the hospital issued a statement saying, an expert group has been set up to investigate the matter. “The expert group set up by Max Healthcare to investigate the circumstances and protocols followed regarding the premature delivery (23 weeks/5 months) of the twins and the subsequent declaration of death at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, is working swiftly towards concluding their detailed investigations. Dr Arun Agarwal, Chairman, Ethics Committee, IMA and Dr Ramesh Datta, Joint Secretary, IMA, have been included as external experts in the group,” Max Healthcare had said.

The grandfather of the twins, Praveen, said that his daughter had delivered twins on Thursday. He also alleged that the hospital sought to charge them with a big sum for keeping the newborn in the nursery. But when the family asked Max Hospital to hand over the baby in order to take him to another institute, to its shock, the hospital revealed that the baby boy was dead too.

When the newborns were taken to the cremation ground, it came to light, that one of the babies was still alive after the family noticed some movement in one of the plastic bags. Later, the family had lodged a complaint with the police. Delhi police chief spokesperson Deependra Pathak said that the police has started an inquiry. Case registered under section 308 IPC in connection with Max Hospital medical negligence issue. The Delhi government ordered an inquiry into the “criminal negligence” with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promising “strict action”.