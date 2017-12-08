Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh licence cancelled; twins’ father says happy with decision, will take out candle march

After Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday announced the cancellation of Delhi’s Max Hospital licence due to negligence, Ashish, the grieving father of the deceased twins expressed his satisfaction at the turn of events.

After Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday announced the cancellation of Delhi’s Max Hospital licence due to negligence, Ashish, the grieving father of the deceased twins expressed his satisfaction at the turn of events. He said that they had been protesting since 7-8 days and demanded cancellation of license of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh, which was finally met today. He said that they are happy with the decision and that the family will now take out candle march in memory of the children on Saturday. “We had been sitting on protest since 7-8 days. Our demand for cancellation of license of Max Hospital was met. We are happy with the decision. We’ll take out candle march in memory of our children tomorrow,” said Ashish.

After Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh made a cardinal mistake of declaring a baby who was alive as dead, Delhi government today announced that the licence of the hospital has been cancelled. Satyendra Jain said that such negligence in the newborn death case by the Max Hospital was unacceptable. “We have cancelled the license of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh, the negligence in the newborn death case was unacceptable,” said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. In a shocking incidence, the Shalimar Bagh Max Hospital on November 30 declared newborn twins dead, but later the shocked parents noticed something unusual as, among the two babies, one newborn showed signs of life. The child, however, died after a few days.

Earlier, a 3-member doctor panel formed by Delhi government found the hospital guilty of not following norms in dealing with newborn. It also found that no ECG tracings was done to find whether the infants were alive. The government panel stated that the body was handed over without written instructions. Ashish, the father of the newborn had said, “After being declared dead, babies were given to us in packets, when we left for cremation ground we noticed movement and on checking found one was breathing. We immediately rushed to nearby hospital.” Police had registered a case under section 308 of the IPC, which governs cases related to attempt to commit culpable homicide and the offence under it is punishable by up to seven years in jail.