Max Hospital license cancelled: Was it a good move? Patients’ struggles say otherwise

It was on Friday when the Delhi government decided to cancel the license of the hospital. (Image Source: PTI)

Three days after the cancellation of license of Max Hospital in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area, the life of patients treated in the hospital becomes absolutely palpable. It was on Friday when the Delhi government decided to cancel the license of the hospital. The hospital came under scanner when on December 1 after it handed 22-week twins to the parents in polythene packets, declaring that both were dead. On the way to the crematorium, though, the family found that one was alive. The child was rushed to a nursing home, where he died on Wednesday. The agitation and controversy leading to the incident forced the Delhi government to cancel hospital’s license. The life after it though hasn’t been easy.

For dialysis, Shashi (50) brought her husband Suresh Kumar Kalra (54) at the Max Hospital. She was told by the hospital to take him elsewhere, reports The Indian Express. “For seven years, my husband has come here for dialysis. Why should I go anywhere else,” she said to the hospital staff. “We come here every Wednesday and Saturday for dialysis. They referred us to Fortis, which is in the neighbourhood, but it is full. Apollo is too far away. How can someone tell us which doctor to chose,” says Shashi.

On Saturday, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) called Delhi government’s “irrational and autocratic” after it cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. “The decision to shut the entire hospital is irrational and autocratic. Private hospitals bear 80 per cent of the patients’ burden in Delhi. Action against the concerned doctors is expected but why should all other departments and the hospital suffer?,” Ashwini Goyal of DMA said.

Max Hospital cannot admit new patients in its in-patient and out-patient departments. The patients already admitted to the hospital will continue to receive treatment, or can be “transferred to another hospital of their choice”.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government had nothing against private hospitals, but he also said that he would not hesitate to act sternly in cases of criminal negligence and “looting of patients”. He said, “If we had entered into any setting with the hospital, we would not have been able to face our conscience and would have lost the faith of the people. We are not against private hospitals. But we will not hesitate to act sternly in cases of criminal negligence and looting of patients.”

Pramod Mahto (43) use to come for dialysis under the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category but is refused treatment by the hospital. “I have been availing dialysis thrice a week since 2014, but the hospital now says that they will not admit me now. My kidney had developed severe complications. I have been diagnosed with Hepatitis B, but I am helpless now. Fortis does not treat EWS patients,” he says.