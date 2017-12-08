Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh licence cancelled for negligence over newborn death case by Delhi government

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday announced that the licence of the hospital has been cancelled due to negligence. (PTI)

After Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh made a cardinal mistake of declaring a baby who was alive as dead, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday announced that the licence of the hospital has been cancelled due to negligence. He said that such negligence in the newborn death case was unacceptable. “We have cancelled the license of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh, the negligence in the newborn death case was unacceptable,” said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. In a shocking incidence, the private hospital in on November 30 declared newborn twins dead, but later the shocked parents noticed something unusual as among the two babies, one newborn showed signs of life. The child however, died after a few days.

Earlier 3-member doctor panel formed by Delhi government found the hospital guilty of not following norms in dealing with newborn. The panel also found that no ECG tracings were done to find whether the infant was alive. The government panel stated that the body was handed over without written instructions. Last week, on Thursday the hospital had declared newborn twins dead, but later the shocked parents noticed that among the two babies, one newborn showed signs of life. Ashish, the father of the newborn had said, “After being declared dead, babies were given to us in packets, when we left for cremation ground we noticed movement and on checking found one was breathing. We immediately rushed to nearby hospital.”

Police had registered a case under section 308 of the IPC, which governs cases related to attempt to commit culpable homicide and the offence under it is punishable by up to seven years in jail.