Max Hospital Delhi asked for whopping Rs 50 lakh to keep surviving twin baby in nursery

In the wake of a premature baby being wrongly declared dead by Max Hospital Delhi, the father of the twins, Ashish has accused the Shalimar Bagh situated private hospital of charging a massive amount for the treatment of the babies. He alleged, in his FIR, that the doctors said that if they kept the surviving baby in the nursery, it would cost him around Rs 50 lakh. He further said that the hospital advised three injections costing Rs 35,000 and claimed later that the probability of survival had risen to 30 per cent. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain have taken note of the case. While CM Kejriwal took to his Twitter handle to write, “Enquiry ordered. Strongest action wud be taken if found guilty,” Jain assured of strict repercussions if the charges levelled against the hospital are found to be true, saying that the license of the hospital might be cancelled in such a situation. Taking cognisance of the grave medical negligence by Max Hospital, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has urged the states to adopt the Clinical Establishments Act so that regulatory authorities are operative and can oversee the working and functioning of private institutions. “This is a very unfortunate incident. I have asked the Delhi government to look into the matter and take necessary action against the hospital,” said Nadda.

Earlier, Max Hospital had declared the newborn twin babies dead while one of them was later found to be alive while they were being taken to the crematorium. Ashish narrated that it was at Madhuban Chowk near Rohini when the family driving towards the crematorium sensed movement in the polythene parcel. They opened the package to find one baby alive. “We immediately rushed to the nearby Aggarwal Hospital in Pitampura and had the baby admitted there,” said Ashish. While one baby was confirmed to be dead, the other is in a stable condition now. Police sources confirmed that copies of the treatment documents were seized from Max Hospital and Aggarwal Hospital where the surviving baby is undergoing treatment. “Max hospital made a big mistake in not carrying out proper treatment of my babies, declaring them dead while (one was) alive and packing them in a parcel,” the father said in the FIR. It must be noted that the Delhi Police, on Saturday, has started an investigation into the case . “On the basis of the father’s complaint, we have registered the FIR under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” said Sagar Preet Hooda, joint commissioner (Northern Range), as per a report by TOI.

Less than a month ago, in a similar incident, the father of a seven-year-old, who died of dengue in September, had demanded a probe into the treatment and billing done by Fortis hospital in Gurgaon, which, besides prescribing expensive medicines, billed him for 660 syringes and 2,700 gloves during her 15-day hospital stay. The 20-page itemised bill from the hospital added up to a whopping of Rs 18 lakh.