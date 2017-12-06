Max hospital case: Shocking details emerge; no ECG conducted on twins before declaring them dead

Delhi government has also found out in the report that the hospital is guilty of not following the prescribed medical norms in dealing with the infants.

The Delhi government on Tuesday said that the preliminary report submitted by the inquiry committee set up by Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh has found out that Electrocardiography (ECG) was not done to check if the infant twins were alive after the surgery. Delhi government has also found out in the report that the hospital is guilty of not following the prescribed medical norms in dealing with the infants. This could b the first accusation of the hospital who had erroneously declared twin babies dead. On Friday, allegations had emerged that the hospital had handed over twins it had declared dead to the family in “polythene packets” and that one of the babies turned out to be alive while being taken to the cremation ground. The baby found alive is still critical and is being treated in another hospital while the mother is still at Max.

Indian Express reported that the hospital could face drastic actions as soon as the final report is submitted by them. The senior government official said that the final report is submitted to the government later this week. The official said that the committee set up by it, comprising three doctors, said in its preliminary report that “after scrutinising hospital records and meeting relevant staff, it found that no ECG tracing was done to ascertain whether the child was alive”. An ECG test measures the heart’s electrical activity to ascertain if it is functioning normally. Senior officials said the body of the 22-week premature baby “was handed over without written instruction”.

Sources said that the “dead and alive children were not kept separately” and that “the hospital is guilty of not having followed prescribed norms”. The Max Healthcare, meanwhile responded to the Delhi

government panel’s preliminary report, saying, “We would like to thoroughly review the final report when we receive it before commenting. In the meantime, we are fully cooperating with all relevant authorities on this issue.”As part of its initial action, the Max Healthcare yesterday decided to terminate the services of two doctors allegedly involved in the case.