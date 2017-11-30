Mathura Vrindavan Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of ward-wise winners from 2012, what’s expected this year

This is the first electoral race since the Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam which was constituted recently. (IE)

Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1. This is the first electoral race since the Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam which was constituted recently. These elections will test the popularity of new CM Yogi Adityanath and his government, which came to power in Uttar Pradesh in March this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party will look to win the civic polls and set an example for its opponents. Mahendra Nath Pandey, head of Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, had said after first phase of polls: “According to the feedback we received after the voting ended from the party workers was very encouraging. The BJP is going to bag three-fourths of all the seats in these polls.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya today alleged that the “trio of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress” lacked a concrete agenda and were hell-bent only on stopping Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

